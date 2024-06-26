Donna Parfait Verdin, age 70, passed away Friday June 21, 2024 surrounded by her loving family, neighbors and friends. She was a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Hank J. Verdin; daughters, Cheramie Verdin, Cheralyn Monique Verdin; grandchildren, Jonathon, Sage, Mia, Avery; brothers, Johnny Parfait, Lonnie Parfait, Malcolm Parfait, Karl Parfait, Jude Kerry Parfait; sisters, Penny Pellegrin, Pamela Carlos, Myra June Christen, Juliana Williams, Mary Kathryn Scott; brother-in-laws, Leroy Verdin, Douglas Verdin, Danny Verdin; sister-in-laws, Betty Jean DeHart, Mary Lowe, Lena Parfait, Shirley Verdin, Sabrina Punch; uncles, Cyrus Parfait, Yogi Parfait; numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Kirvin Joseph Parfait and Ouida Ernestine Parfait; son, T-Hank Verdin; sister, Valerie Parfait; brother-in-law, Robert Verdin; mother-in-law, Esther Verdin; father-in-law, Evans Verdin, Jr.; numerous aunts and uncles.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her “Ya-Ya’s”, friends and neighbors. Donna had a huge heart and was very giving. She loved her yearly beach and Nashville trips with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.