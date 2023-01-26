Donna Wiggins Sigur, 73, a native of Graysville, IL and a long time resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Jerome “Jerry” Sigur; sons, Chris Sigur (Michelle) and Josh Sigur (Nikki Gamberella); grandchildren, Jena Sigur, Jacob Sigur, Madison Zeringue, Jazzlynn Romero, and Cade Sigur; mother, Anna Wiggins; and brother, William “Bill” Wiggins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dale Wiggins.

She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. Donna was very outgoing and a kind soul to everyone that she met. She was an avid quilter and a member of Cane Cutters Quilting Guild. If Donna wasn’t spending quality time with her grandchildren, she could be found playing pokeno with her friends or baking. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Houma. She will be deeply missed by all who had knew and loved her.

