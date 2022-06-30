July 12, 1955 – June 29, 2022

Donnie Wayne Aucoin Sr., 66, a native of Franklin and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on June 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Cut Off from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Cut Off, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery – Cut Off.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Collins Aucoin; Daughters, Melissa Pierce (Kip), Lisa Reynolds (Tyler); Sons, Donnie Aucoin Jr. (Renee’ Denson), Anthony Aucoin (Ashley); grandchildren, Amber Kinsella (Steven), Kristy Fazzio, Cameron Aucoin (Dominick), Nathan Aucoin (Halle), Allie, Liam and Owen Reynolds, Madison, Madelyn and Mason Aucoin; great-grandchildren, Breiyah , Pierce, Paul Kinsella, brother, Rickey Aucoin (Julie); sister, Connie Adams; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kip Pierce Jr., parents, Dudley and Colleen Rollins Aucoin, siblings, Johnny, Kerry Aucoin and Diane Charpentier (Bob), mother and father-in-law, Julio and Melissere Collins, brothers-in-law Teddy Collins and Don Adams, sister-in-law, Cheryl Collins.

He was married to the love of his life Tammy for 48 years. Donnie worked for many years as a “Boat Captain”. He retired and was able to enjoy his years doing what he loved most, “Playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren”. He lived his life to provide for his family. He had a God-given gift as a “Jack of all trades”. He built our family home and loved wood working. His joy came from watching his family success. He had great pride in his kids and grandchildren. He was always the voice of reason and had a way being the mediator. He was a man of great faith and love for Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General, Mary Bird Perkins, Dwight Matherne and a special thank you to “his Angel” Angie and the team of the Haydel Hospice.