Donny John Carlos, 49, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Elvira “Vera” Carlos; son, Gavin Carlos (fiance Stephanie Savoie); stepson Ben Davila (wife Jackie); stepdaughter, Deanna Davila (late husband T.J.); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father, Ferrel Paul Carlos; brothers, Bartholomew “B.J.” Carlos and Laddie Carlos (fiance’ Savannah Carlos); sisters, Trudy Boudreaux (husband Don) and Vonnie Dee Carlos; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda “Lou” Marie Carlos; and son-in-law, Thomas “T.J.” Sansom.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, January 22, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 10:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

Anyone who knew Donny, knew that he had one hobby and that was “work”. Throughout his lifetime he had 32 successful years working in the oil and gas industry of Non-Destructive Testing for only two companies; Gulf Coast Inspection/Oceaneering from 1992 to 2014 and Nacher/MISTRAS Group from 2014-2023, in which he held several positions, earned multiple work accomplishments and certifications. Donny’s work and knowledge was impeccable, honest and reliable. He was a mentor to so many people, in the office and in the field. His knowledge, guidance and advice will certainly be missed.

Beyond his work life, he lived the Cajun life, which consisted of football, crawfish, beer, family, friends and spoiling his dogs. Donny’s passion was cooking for his family. He was proud, so very proud of his boiled crawfish, especially his second batch of spicy crawfish, as well as his famous Thanksgiving Day fried turkey. He was a kind, fun and gentle soul – the kind whose presence remains with you for life. He saw the good in everyone he met, was trustworthy to a fault, and genuinely did his very best to have a purposeful and positive impact on those that he met and came to know.

Two things that everyone knew about Donny is that he was an incredible father and friend. He shared a unique and special bond with his son and stepchildren. He not only provided for them, but taught them humor, strength, and what makes a good crawfish boil (hint, it’s lots of spice). The memories he made in his short 49 years of life with family, friends and co-workers are priceless and are a true blessing. The family will never forget the lessons he taught them, the memories made with him, how much of a supporter he was, and will forever be grateful and cherish those times in their hearts.

A special thanks to all of Donny’s lifelong friends and co-workers who have reached out to show their love and offer their assistance during this devastating time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.