Donovan “Duck” Keith Charles transitioned on Friday, June 16, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1968 in Lafayette, LA to the late Michael Hartman and Lillie Mae Charles. He was a native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Family and friends of Duck are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 9am to 11am at Beacon Light Baptist Church of Houma, 4325 W Park Ave. Gray, LA. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11am. He will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Donovan was a loving son, brother and father. He graduated from Morgan City High School where he played basketball and baseball. He served as a deacon and minister at Beacon Light Baptist Church for 20+ years.

Memories of Donovan will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Lillie Mae Charles; former wife, Schwann Charles; sons, Ryan (Bianca) LeBeouf, DeShaune Charles, James (Crystal) Robinson, Jr.; daughters, Ceanna Charles, Alaisha Charles, Lauryn Johnson and Daija Randolph; sisters, April (Paul) Ayers, Yashaica (Honda) Hertzock, Precious Joseph and Sonja Henry; brothers, Brent (Dana) Charles, Bennie (Charlene) Charles and Michael (Toya) Powell; 6 grandchildren; 1 god child a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Hartman, grandmothers, Jane Locket Hartman, Lillie Welsh and Corrine Charles and grandfather, Albert Hartman and Claude Welsh.

The family of Duck would like thank the Doctors and Staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, cousins, Frankie and Deanna Smith, Twanna Harrison for all their care during his last days.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Charles family at www.jones-funeral-home.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donovan Keith Charles, please visit our Tree Store.