June 26, 1969 ~ June 17, 2022

Donyell Marie Brown, 52, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

Memories of Donyell will forever remain in the heart of her daughters, Asia and India Wesley both of Houma, LA, granddaughter, Paris Aliyah Bean. Brothers, Devin (Renetta) Brown, Arlen Brown, Donald Brown, Arnel (LaToya) Bolden, Ernest (Evelyn) Brown, Sr., Barry Brown and Desi (Clydia) Smith-Brown. Sisters, Vanoy (Bryan) Allen, Vanette Brown, Janice Smith-Brown, Sheryll Griffin, Tara Williams, Angel Brown Murray and Terri Brown.

Donyell was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Brown and Beulah Brown. Brother, Darren Smith Brown and sisters, Deborah Carraby and Lori Brown.