Doris Ann Bascle Meeker, 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Doris was a native and resident of Bourg, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. Ann for 11:00am with burial following in the church cemetery.

Doris is survived by her son, Glynn J. Falgout (Cynthia); daughters, Irma F. Authement (Cecil), Lorraine F. Authement and Tammy M. Johnson (Corey); brothers, Donald Bascle (Mercedes), Deacon Daniel Bascle (Enid), and Douglas Bascle (Judy); sisters, Dolores B. LeCompte, Darlene B. Deroche (Calvin), Twin-Sister Dot B. Dupre, and Diane B. Theriot; grandchildren, Kerry (Melissa), Mason (Lindsey), Casey (Britinni), Eric (Nicole), Rusty, Christopher Sr. Authement, Leroy Scott Jr., Rachael and Rebekah Falgout, and Donte’ and Devon Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Luke, Emmy, Vera, Cecilia, Amelia, Nora, Elijah, Emmet, Evan Authement, Trey Dardar, Trenten, Carsen, Jakoby, Christopher Jr., Bradley Authement, and Wyatt Baptiste.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Telemachus Orin Meeker, parents, Marion Andrew and Irma Mary Hornsby Bascle; brothers, Dean Bascle Sr. (Dorothy), and David Bascle (Iris); brother-in-law, Allen Theriot, Cyrus “Butch” LeCompte, and Benard Dupre.

Doris was a lifetime parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. She was a retired telephone operator for Bell South. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, St. Ann Altar Society, VFW Auxiliary 7755, Bourg Lioness Lions Club. She enjoyed reading, playing scabble and Yahtzee, going to the casino with her brothers and sisters, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers to make donations in honor of Mrs. Doris to relay for life, Terrebonne chapter.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Meeker family.