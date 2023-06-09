Doris Ann Loupe Ougel Cretini, 82, a resident of Lockport and a native of Larose, passed away on June 4, 2023.

Per the families wishes, there will be a private graveside service held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Dore (Perry), sisters, Helen Hebert, Emily Melancon, Marie LeCompte, grandchildren, Harley, Darby Jr, Bailey, and one great grandchild, Aria Kelley.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Warren Ougel, 2nd husband, Donald Cretini, parents, Edward Loupe Sr and Ameila Adams Loupe, brothers, Edward Loupe Jr, Albert Loupe, sisters, Lou Emma Matherne, Amanda Lombas, Norma Ledet, Lillian Plaisance, and one grandson, Ramsey.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.