Doris Chauvin, June 9, 1932 – August 22, 2023

Doris Gautreaux Chauvin died Tuesday, August 22 following a stroke the Friday before. Doris was a native of Lafourche Parish and a long time resident of Bayou Blue, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend the visitation for Mrs. Doris on Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Louis Church beginning from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the Mass.

Doris will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends at her home. She had a great sense of humor and she loved trading jokes and stories. She was a lector and finance committee member at St Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, and was a long time member of the Lafourche Parish Water Board and Parish Council. She served Bayou Blue as a Notary Public for many years.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Maggie Pitre Gautreaux, her sisters Alreda Gautreaux Songe, and Clemilia Gautreaux Marcel, her husbands Ollen Chauvin, Sr, Davis Naquin, Elmar Cochran, Alden Chauvin, and Claude Bourg, and her son Ollen “Andy” Anthony Chauvin Jr.

Doris is survived by her sons Alex Chauvin and Barry (Betty Ann) Chauvin, her daughter Denise Chauvin Petit (Pete Weber), her grandchildren Farrah Chauvin, Barrieshia Chauvin, Dorissa Chauvin, Bettieshia Chauvin, and Pierce Petit (Lauren), and 10 great grandchildren.

The family requests donations to St Louis Catholic Church, 2226 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma, LA 70364 in lieu of flowers.

