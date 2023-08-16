Doris Douglas Williams

Doris Douglas Williams, 76, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Sean Elliot Williams and Sonja Kim Williams. Sister, Verna Douglas, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Nephews, Craig Douglas, Delloid Douglas and niece, Freda Pharr.


She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Douglas and Ethel Smith Douglas and husband, Junius James Williams. Brother, Bernie Douglas and family, Jackie Michelle Douglas, Dawn Faye Douglas and Jerome Parker.

