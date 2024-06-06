Doris Henderson Wayne, age 88, a native of Jackson, Ms. and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Doris is survived by her sons, Michael Wayne (Mary) and Chris S. Wayne (Melanie); her grandchildren, Kayla W. Domingue (Dylan), Abby Wayne, Emily Wayne, and Hayley W. Jinks (Logan).

Doris was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert L. Wayne; her parents, Hugh Henderson and Aline Hobson Henderson; her brother, Lewis Henderson.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Doris at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Thursday, June 6, 2024, beginning at 10:00a.m. until the funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Burial will follow the services at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Hollywood Road Church of Christ.