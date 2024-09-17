Doris Mae Rogers Songe, 88, a native of Eagle Island and resident of Erath, passed away on September 15, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, 21, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral services to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Roslyn Savoie; grandchildren, Jude Savoie and wife Abby, Ross DeRoche and wife Kristi, Tayla Gianelloni and wife Jeanne, Katelynn Rogers and husband Mac; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Graham, Scarlet, Nevia, William, and one on the way; daughter-in-law, Alison Songe; and sister, Deloris Rogers Kraemer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Henry Paul Songe; sons, Roger Jude Songe and Ronald “Digger” Paul Songe; parents, Evest and Anaisse Martin Rogers; son-in-law, Wyatt Savoie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.