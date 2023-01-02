Doris Marie Cox Abramson-Nosworthy, 81, a lifelong resident Houma, LA passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022.

A memorial service will be held in Marie’s honor at a later date.

Marie is survived by her husband, Lloyd Nosworthy; son, Ken Abramson, Jr. (Fadwa); daughter, Andrea Waalk (Brad); former spouse, Kenneth Abramson, Sr.; stepchildren, Paul Nosworthy and Linda Hoppe; grandchildren, Braden and Ashton Waalk, Leila Abramson, Gracie Hoppe, PJ Nosworthy, Mia Hoppe, and Alexander Nosworthy; sisters, Janet Cox-Redmond and Monica Cox-Cole; brother, Dale Cox; nephews, Bradley Redmond and Jeremy Cole; and nieces, Melissa Cox, Kristina Cox, and Elaina Cox.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Lillie Cox; and sister, Audrey Cox-Pavlicek.

Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother figure to many. She was the owner of Bayou Delight Restaurant and was proud and absolutely loved her business and everyone who supported her. Marie was very persuasive and managed to do all her business from her chair at home. She was a joy in everyone’s life and a true force of nature. Marie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Scott Haydel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Louis Infant Crisis Center or Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Doris Marie Nosworthy.