Dorita Ann Naquin, 41, of , a native and resident of Houma passed away on June 19, 2023.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her sons, Troy Toups Jr. and Johnny Naquin; daughter, Heather Toups and her children, Briella Robinson, Mauriana Guidry, and Marleigh Guidry; father, Leroy Naquin Sr.; mother, Dorita Rivet; brothers, Leroy Naquin Dufrense, Terry Naquin, Al Naquin, and Billy Naquin; sister, Rita Naquin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samart Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.