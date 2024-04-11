Dorothy Authement Malbrough, 91, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 5, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2024 from 10am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Colwart and husband Kenneth; son, Alvin Malbrough and wife Candie; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother, Jody Authement and wife Jackie; sisters, Nancy Dupont, Brenda Lapeyrouse, and Sheryl Lirette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Malbrough; parents, Alvin and Edna Bergeron Authement.

Dot enjoyed bowling, traveling, and spending her time fishing at the camp with her husband.

