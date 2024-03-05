Dorothy Carlos Butcher, 76, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service.

She is survived by her husband, Barney Michael Butcher; daughter, Crystal Butcher Pierre; son, Rocky Joseph Butcher; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Belinda Carlos Cavalier; and stepbrother, John Wesley Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Hebert Clark and Houston Joseph Carlos.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.