Dorothy D. Knight, 89, a resident of Houma, LA., passed away on May 13, 2024. She was born on February 13, 1935 to George Martin Knight and Rhoda Flynn Knight in Franklinton, LA.

She is survived by her sister, Vondell Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, and her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Parker Tivet.

Dorothy worked as a waitress for many years at Eastway Seafood.

She would like to give a special thanks to the medical team and staff at Mary Bird Perkins for their care and support. She would also like to give a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor of Houma, whom she regarded as her family and to Lori Mendoza for all of her special love and care.

A private memorial service will be held in her memory.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.