Dorothy “Dot” Richard Redmond, age 89, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024. She was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Dot is survived by her children, Debbie Saunier (Vic), Kim Redmond (Red Kathy), Timothy Redmond (Donna), Randy Redmond (Laura); daughter-in-law, Dena Redmond; grandchildren, Glenn Redmond, Jr. (Carey), Jaime “Soupy” Pellegrin (Jacob), Emily Baxter (Dave), Scott Saunier (Kaila), Kristi Tortorich, Katrina Gwin (Jacob), Abby Redmond, Jasper “JJ” Redmond, Max and Brandi Authement, Katherine Orgeron (Kurt); great-grandchildren, Henry, Justin, Nick, Ashton, Cohen, Maggie, Jet, Olivia, Lane, Olivia, Jaci, Alec, Chelsey, Drake, Tristen, Breana, Cassidy, Brandon, Chase, Kayla; great-great-grandchildren, Amelia and Christian “Pickles” Guidry, Emerson, Braydon, Branson, Bentley, Mason, Carsen, Lucas; brother, Barry “Nubby” Richard; sister, Estelle “Cookie” Golding.

Dot is preceded in death by her husband, David “Possum” Redmond, Jr.; parents, Ivy and Pauline Richard; sons, Glenn Redmond, Sr., Casey “Bones” Redmond; sister, Marlene Richard Authement; brother, Matt Richard; grandchild, Loni Redmond; great-grandchild, Kristen; great-great-grandchild, Baby Guidry.

Dot was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking for her family and friends. Dot was involved in many Montegut Community activities. She loved nothing more than tending to the little ones. In her time at Heritage Manor, she LIVED. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.