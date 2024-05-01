Dorothy Eve Boudreaux

Joseph Paul Smith Sr.
May 1, 2024
Dorothy Eve Boudreaux, age 92, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary Boudreaux and David Boudreaux; her daughter, Brenda Chiasson; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Steven Domangue, Sr. and Richard Domangue.

Dorothy was preceded in passing by her husband, Roy Joseph Boudreaux; her son, Barry J. Boudreaux; her daughter, Debra B. Scrimsher; her parents, Maggie and Steven Domangue, Sr.; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.


Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Dorothy on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel, beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest following the services at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Boudreaux.

