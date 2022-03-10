Dorothy J. White

October 27, 1939 – March 4, 2022

Dorothy J. Bartlett White Arteaga, 82, a native of Brownwood, TX and resident of Montegut, passed away on March 4, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.

A zoom service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00pm.

She is survived by her children, Rex L. White (Stacy) and Debra Pitre; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, John Bartlett (Paula).

She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Jerry Don White and Paul Arteaga; parents, Murray and Imogene Bowden.

Dot was a loving and caring person. She loved to be in her yard with her flowers and plants. She loved to feed the birds and squirrels. She really loved to be outside. She was proud to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved sharing the good news of God’s Kingdom. She has left us in this life, but has the hope of everlasting life on earth. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this stressful time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.