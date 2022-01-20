July 1, 1951 – January 18, 2022

Dorothy Lynn Marie Clement (Dot), 70, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Napoleonville, Louisiana.

She is survived by her brother, Lonnie Joseph Clement (Sonja); sisters, Verna Vedros (Johnny), Mary Ann Boudreaux, Rita Gros (Neggie), Linda Cavalier (Wallace); sister-in-law, Cheryl Clement Hayden (Ronnie); nieces, Valerie, Annie, Lynn, Amanda, Krystal; nephews, Johnny Jr., Ronnie, Tommy, Ricky, Nolan Jr., Timmy, Charlie, Sammy, Paul, Wallace Jr., Ryan, Derek, Anthony, and Lonnie Jr.; many great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert J. Clement and Althea B. Clement; sisters, Catherine and Ella; brothers, Norbert Jr., Raymond, Jessie James, and Adam Paul; brothers-in-law, Nolan Vedros and Louis Boudreaux; and Godchild, Mark Anthony Vedros.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Journey Hospice of Houma Caregivers and Lonnie and Sonja Clement for taking care of her and welcoming her into their home.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.