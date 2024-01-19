Dorothy Stewart Aubert, 80, a native of Zachary, LA, and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 8:00 AM until funeral service at 10 AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360, burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by husband of fifty-five years Earl Aubert, one son, Cody (Dr. Azizi Johnson) Aubert and one daughter, Courtney Aubert (Brian Bass), three sisters, Shirley (Nathaniel) Hickman, Evelyn Anthony and Marjorie (Dr. George) Reese, two aunts, Mildred Stewart and Isabelle George, two grandchildren, Charley Aubert, and Brian Bass, two godchildren, Javonne Norman, and John T. Aubert, Sr., four sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Virgil) Manning, Betty (John) Aubert, Rosa (Henry) Harris, and Brenda Aubert.

Dorothy Aubert was a graduated of Northwestern HIgh School and Southern University. She began her educational career of thirty-three years in Terrebonne Parish, teaching at Southdown, Evergreen and Oakshire Elementary. She served on the Credit Committee at T.E.A. Credit Union and was a member of the Socialites Women Organization.

She was a faithful member of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church where she was actively served on different committees.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Stewart, and Elouise Ike Stewart, one brother, Oscar “Jerry” Stewart, and brother-in-law, Chester Aubert.