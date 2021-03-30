April 24, 1964 – March 26, 2021

Douglas “Dougie” John Womack, 56, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM. Born April 24, 1964, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his siblings, Sue Ganier and husband Gary, James “Sandy” Womack, Jr. and wife Donna, Martha Culotta and husband Phil, Mark Womack and wife Debbie; nieces and nephews, Matthew Ganier (Jill), Benjamin Ganier (Rachel), Samuel Ganier (Jaime), Robin Dollarhide (John), Joshua Womack (Karen), Krissen Hanson (Matt), Michael Womack (Kathryn) and Christopher Womack; great nieces and nephews, Sadie and Layne Ganier, James and Jacob Ganier, Amos Womack, Caroline Dollarhide, and Andrew Womack; aunts, Jerry Braud, Deanna Kittle, and Mary Lambert.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James T. Womack, Sr. and Noelie Mire Womack.

Dougie never met a stranger, and loved everyone he met. His hobbies were bowling and wrestling. He was a “Director” at Ganier’s Nursery. He brought so much joy to the life of his siblings and their families and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for Dougie’s companions and caregivers, Kathy Warren and Earline Lewis, as well as Dr. Russell Henry and the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dougie’s name to Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics, 6252 Longwood Lane, Houma, LA 70364.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.