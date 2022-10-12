Douglas “Joe” Joseph Courville, Sr., 89, a native of Church Point, La. and resident of Pierre Part, La., passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel from 9am until 10:00am. At this time, the United Veterans League will perform Military Honors to recognize Mr. Douglas for his service. Immediately following, a funeral procession will take place to Holy Rosary Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. The burial will follow directly after Mass in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jeannette Theriot Courville; son, Douglas Courville, Jr. (Sue); daughter, Lori Trahan (Andre); 9 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; stepchildren, Bryan Dugas (Isabelle), Kerry Dugas (Amy), Jay Dugas (Kay), and Annette Breaux (Tracy); 9 step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first spouse, Alida Marie Aucoin Courville; parents Belisaire and Elise Matte Courville; brother, Isaac Courville and spouse, Eula; sons, David and Anthony Courville; daughter, Suzanne Courville; great grandson, Brennan; and great-great granddaughter, Ansly; and step-grandson, Joseph Dugas.

Joe served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army. He was an active member of the Morgan City VFW. In addition to serving his country and community, he was also a proud member of the Cajun French Music Association-Bayou Cajuns Chapter. Regardless of his other commitments, his family was the most important thing to him. He will be deeply and dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Douglas “Joe” Joseph Courville, Sr.