Douglas P. Benoit February 19, 1942 – February 28, 2022

February 19, 1942 – February 28, 2022

Douglas P. Benoit, 80, a native of Raceland, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Houma, LA. Religious services will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday with burial to follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.

He is survived by his son, Everett Miller Jr. (Lydia); daughter, Dana Cooley (John Sr.); grandchildren, Everett Miller III, John Cooley Jr., Blake Cooley and Dylan Miller, great grandchildren, Hailey Cooley, Hannah Cooley, Brielle Miller, Delilah Cooley; sister, Delta Ledet (Steven) and godchild, Anorine Ledet.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrill Fanguy Benoit; sons, Tyler Miller and Jason Miller; daughter, Kathy Miller and parents, Gaston and Clara Vedros Benoit.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a retired pipeline welder for McDermott, Inc.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Douglas P. Benoit please visit our Sympathy Store.