Douglas Paul “Pony” Bourg, 77, a native of Grand Caillou and a resident of Theriot, gained his wings on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot.

He is survived by his wife, Velda Lirette Bourg; daughters, Alicia Punch (Calvin Jr.), Kayla “Angela” Bourg (Brandon), and Alina Hebert (Rene); sons, Doug Bourg and Matthew Bourg (Jacqueline); 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Plocher and Natlie Keller; brother, Murphy Bourg, Jr. (Gail); and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Bourg, Sr. and Eula Scott Bourg; brother, Miller Bourg; great-grandchild, Owen Smith; son-in-law, Marty Nutter; brothers-in-law, Adrian Lirette, George Adams, Victor Keller, and Jerry Plocher; and in-law’s, Albert and Elery Lirette.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Kristy, for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.