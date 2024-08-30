Dr. Grace Deloris Whitfield, 81, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2024. Grace was a native of Lamesa, TX and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 from 8:30 AM until 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:00 AM and will also be Live Streamed. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Grace is survived by her sister, Joyce Denson (Bobby); nieces and nephews;Kenneth Duke (Phillis), Theresa Morgan, Barbara Boudreaux (Tate), Bruce Whitfield, Kirk Whitfield (Lynette); sister-in-law; Bernice McCorie, 8 grand nieces and nephews and several great grand nieces and nephews.

Grace is preceded in death by parents, D.W. Whitfield and Lee Whitfield; and her brother, Kenneth Doyle Whitfield.

Grace worked 30 years as an Educator at South Terrebonne High School. She was a proud Life Member of The Eastern Star of Houma. She was apart of the Retired Teachers Association.

She enjoyed shopping and traveling all around the world.

She has been reunited with her mom and dad and they now rest together in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home are honored to serve the family of Dr. Grace Deloris Whitfield.