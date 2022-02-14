June 24, 1934 – February 11, 2022

Dr. Jo Ann Cangemi, Nicholls State University Professor Emerita, was born in Thibodaux on June 24, 1934, and passed away February 11, 2022, at the age of 87. Her life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux on February 16 at 11:30 am.

Exceptional in every way, Jo Ann displayed devotion to her faith, love for her family and dedication to thousands of promising teachers. She shared her knowledge and experience with young students across the country who benefitted from her passion for learning. Enthusiastic in every endeavor, she embraced life with joy.

Jo Ann’s love of God and her Catholic faith were evident in her life of service including as a Eucharist minister, lector and religious educator. A graduate of Thibodaux High School, Jo Ann received her bachelor’s degree from USL in 1955, a master’s degree from Louisiana State University in 1959 and a Ph.D. from LSU in 1965.

As an elementary education professor at Nicholls State University for more than 30 years, Jo Ann inspired her students with her gift of teaching. She joined the faculty at Nicholls in 1965, retired in 1996, and was honored as Professor Emerita in 2004. She received the Marie Fletcher Award for distinguished faculty service in 1982 and was named a Distinguished Services Professor in 1984. She was the recipient of the Apple Award in 1995 from the Division of Student Affairs as the faculty member most recognized by students for contributing to their academic success.

Her excellence as an expert educator was recognized nationwide when she crafted an award-winning Social Studies Series for elementary students, published by Holt, Rinehart, and Winston which was adopted by school systems in 40 states. In 1981, she was named a Merit Teacher of the Year by the National Council for Geographic Education. Jo Ann was honored by University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana, Lafayette) as an Outstanding Alumna of the College of Education.

For a decade during the 1970s, Jo Ann led a summer study abroad program in Europe for college students. Her passion for travel often carried her back to Rome, a reflection of her pride in her Italian heritage. Golfing, fishing, and playing blackjack and the slots at the casino were other loves.

Jo Ann is survived by her lifelong friend Linda Aucoin; her nephews Michael Dennis (Mary) and Anthony Cangemi (Brandy); her nieces Mary Dennis Nehrbass (Seth), Ann Serpas Hatchitt (Curtis), Maria Claire Cangemi Ledet (Stephen), and Martha Serpas (Audrey); 11 grand nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Diana Cangemi; cousins Stella Lasseigne (Alex) and Eddie Chaisson (Ruth); and members of her second family, the Aucoins and the Norrises.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony Cangemi and Salvador Cangemi; her sisters Marion Cangemi Dennis and Nita Cangemi Serpas; brothers-in-law Michael Dennis Sr. and Maurice Serpas; and her parents, Anthony and Rosa Greco Cangemi.

The family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to Hope for Animals in Thibodaux.

There will be not visitation prior to the services, which will be followed by a private interment. Because of Covid restrictions, masks will be required.

Landry’s Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana is handling arrangements.