Local female runners compete in 2022 XC State Championship from area schools
November 14, 2022
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux
November 14, 2022

Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022.


A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Bruce graduated from Davidson College and the Medical University of South Carolina.  He practiced as an ophthalmologist in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Honeycutt Steigner, his sons, John (Julie), Mike (Claire), Patrick (Sarah), and Jason, seven grandchildren Loraine, Oliver, Liam, Gwen, Sebastian, Ethan, and Caroline Steigner, two sisters, Barbara Bland and Sally Duckett. He is also survived by the mother of his sons, Milly Dampeer, stepsons, Bruce Ryland (Leigha) and Clint Ryland, and five step grandchildren.


Bruce graduated from Davidson College and the Medical University of South Carolina.  He practiced as an ophthalmologist in Houma.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. John Bruce Steigner.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

November 14, 2022

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux

Read more