Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022.

A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Bruce graduated from Davidson College and the Medical University of South Carolina. He practiced as an ophthalmologist in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Honeycutt Steigner, his sons, John (Julie), Mike (Claire), Patrick (Sarah), and Jason, seven grandchildren Loraine, Oliver, Liam, Gwen, Sebastian, Ethan, and Caroline Steigner, two sisters, Barbara Bland and Sally Duckett. He is also survived by the mother of his sons, Milly Dampeer, stepsons, Bruce Ryland (Leigha) and Clint Ryland, and five step grandchildren.

