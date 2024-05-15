Dr. Keeth Marvin Lane, 87, a native of San Antonio, TX and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The family will have a private Memorial Service held at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cynthia Trahan Lane; children, Keeth Lane, Jr. (Monica), Kimberly Lane Tanner, Kevin Lane (Penny), and Brian Lane (Jessica); 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Keeth “J.K.” Lane and Dorothy Lane.

Keeth enjoyed flying his airplane, riding motorcycles, and being with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Parkinson’s research organization in Dr. Keeth’s name and memory.

