Dr. Lawrence David Breaux, 66, a native and resident of Houma, La. passed away on November 27, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Carpenter Breaux; children, Jennifer Foley and husband, Mike, Celeste Breaux, and Sara Stark and husband, Evan; four grandchildren, Theo Foley, Owen Foley, Sadie Stark, and Charles Stark, with two on the way; and beloved dogs, Otis and Buddy; grand-dog, Cash Breaux; and brother, Lloyd “Doodle” Beaux, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd, Sr. and Verla LeBoeuf Breaux.

Lawrence was very kind, outgoing, loved by everyone and always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger. He was a musician who sang in a local band. He loved his schnauzers and raised many over the years. The joy of his life was his beautiful grandchildren for whom he was their loving and sweet “Papa”. Dr. Breaux was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales.

The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date but would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all those who offer their condolences during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial donations be made in Dr. Breaux’s name to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter @ 100 Government St. Gray, LA 70359.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. Lawrence D. Breaux.