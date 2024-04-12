June 26, 1935 — April 11, 2024

Dr. Ray Cinnater, M.D., 88, died on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 1:14 PM. Born June 26, 1935, he was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. The visitation will continue at Grace Lutheran Church on Monday, April 15, 2024 from 9:00AM until the service at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Clare Lynn Gandolfo Cinnater; children, John K. (Cindy) Cinnater, Sr, Laura Cinnater (Paul) Johnston, Anne Marie Cinnater (Ryan) Naquin; Grandchildren, John K. (Courtney) Cinnater, Jr, Victoria Lynn Cinnater, Alaina Lynn Brunet, Oliver Jacob Cinnater, Brandon Patrick Cinnater, William Haise Johnston, Clare Elizabeth Johnston, Patrick Charles Johnston, Catherine Lucille Johnston, John Thomas Naquin and Lily Catherine Naquin; and 5 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura Knecht Cinnater and Oliver Charles Cinnater; brother, Neil Cinnater; and son, Charles Bradley Cinnater.

He was a graduate of Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois, completed his Bachelors Degree in Psychology from Tulane University and was accepted to medical school at Louisiana State University in New Orleans, LA. After he completed his medical doctorate, he completed his years of service in the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, followed by an internal medicine residency at Charity Hospital. After completing residency in 1967, he moved to Houma and joined Houma Medical and Surgical Clinic and Terrebonne General Medical Center. He practiced internal medicine for 52 years.

Ray loved the Saints, Mardi Gras and golf. He was an original Saints season ticket holder and rarely missed a game. He was a member of the Krewe of Terreanians (King Terre XXX) and the Krewe of Houmas and rode in their parades for over 40 years. But his real love was for his family and patients. Dr. C, as he was affectionately called, was well known and loved in the medical field. Ray’s honors include the Louisiana Nursing Home Association Medical Director of the Year and Terrebonne General Medical Center Golden Stethoscope Award.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.