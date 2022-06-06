June 18, 1929 – June 05, 2022

Dr. Richard D. Breaux, 92, a native of Franklin and resident of Houma, passed away at 3:28 AM on June 5, 2022.

Dr. Breaux is survived by his wife, Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux; one son, Walton “Scotty” Breaux (Kim); two daughters, Suzanne “Susie” Exnicious (Philip) and Laurel Folse (Danny); one daughter-in-law, Ursula Marcello Breaux; 6 grandchildren, Brandon and Bradley Exnicious, Natalie and Christopher Breaux, and Danielle and Laurel Folse; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Richard “Ricky” Breaux; and his father and mother, Arthur Michael Breaux and Paulene Darden Breaux.

Dr. Richard D. Breaux earned his BS degree from Southwestern University, as well as his MS and PhD degrees in Agronomy from Louisiana State University. He began his research career at LSU in 1955 and retired, in 1987, as Research Leader/Laboratory Director at the USDA Sugarcane Laboratory in Houma. He led a research team that produced sugarcane varieties which significantly increased sugar content and helped introduce new germplasm into the Louisiana Sugarcane Breeding Program that yielded sugarcane varieties with increased cane tonnage, stubble longevity, and greater disease resistance that sustains the Louisiana Sugar Industry to this day.

Dr. Breaux was an international authority in the genetic improvement and selection of sugarcane. He authored 76 scientific journal articles and papers helping to develop sugarcane breeding programs in as many as 11 foreign countries. He was an active member of the Crop Science Society of America, the International Society of Sugarcane Technologies and a lifetime, honorary member of the American Society of Sugarcane Technologies.

He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish where he taught CCD classes, served as principal of the high school religion, and was a lector/commentator for many years. Dr. Breaux proudly served his country and is a recognized Veteran of the Korean War.

In Lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. Richard D. Breaux asks that donations be made to the American Diabetic Association in his name.