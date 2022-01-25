Dr. Robert “Bobby” Douglas Haydel

Dr. Robert “Bobby” D. Haydel, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM. Born January 10, 1940, he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales and will continue on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at The Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Robert D. (Tammy) Haydel Jr., Kevin J. “Moonie” Haydel (Lena), Dr. Ronald J. Haydel, II; daughters, Denise (Jerry) Dover, Alice Margaret (Ricky) Johnson and Deanna (Jamie) Parker; grandchildren, Lauren and Brayden Haydel, Ashley (Ryan) Toups, Alyce (Jeremy) Theriot, Jonathan Haydel, Brian John (Kaylie), Ben, and Jeanne Robichaux, Joshua and Hayden Johnson, and Kaitlyn and Hannah Parker; step-grandchildren, Brigette Frank and Vanessa Bonner, and Ross (Paige) Dover; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dr. K. Gerald “Jerry” Haydel, Dr. Richard “Dicky” Haydel (Judy), sisters, Judith “Judy” Henneberger (John), Kathleen “Kathy” M. Haydel (Sharon Jackson), Margaret “Peggy” Estes (John); sisters in law, Bonnie Haydel and Martha Haydel.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alice “Fe” King Haydel; son, David Haydel; parents, Dr. Henry Lawrence and Judith Ayme Haydel; sisters, Betty Jean Haydel Fakier and Patricia “Patty” Haydel; brothers, Henry Lawrence Haydel, Jr., Dr. Kenneth Thomas Haydel, Ronald Joseph Haydel; sister in law, Genevieve Marcello Haydel; brother in law, Robert Fakier; father and mother in law, Hoffman and Alice Guidry King; brothers in law, Kenny (Gloria) King and Hoffman Anthony “Bud” King, Jr.; sisters in law, Marlene (Paul) Wimbish and Kathryn (L.G.) Gautreaux.

Dr. Bobby was one of eleven children born of Dr. Henry Lawrence and Judith Haydel and was considered the clown of the family. He followed his dream in the footsteps of his father and brothers in the medical field to heal and help the sick. He attended Loyola University, LSU Medical School, and interned at Charity Hospital. He was also an Air Force Captain during his residency at Barksdale Air Force Base married with 5 small young children.

After returning to Houma, he joined a pediatric office where he remained for 32 years and added 2 more children to his Bald Eagle’s Nest.

He was most known for his personality, his infectious smile, his pinching of cheeks and the nicknames he would give to everyone. He had a way of making everyone feel so special and important. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all those who knew him.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General Hospital that took care of our beloved Dad during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to TARC – Houma or St. Louis Infant Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.