Dr. Thomas Richard

Dr. Thomas Alfred Richard (Tom) was born to Joseph and Jackie Richard on December 2, 1931, in Houma, LA. On February 2, 2023, at 91 years of age, he passed peacefully from his earthly home to his eternal home joining his beloved wife, Jerelyn, and daughter, Renee. Dr. Tom, a resident of Houma, LA, was a loving husband, devoted father, blessed grandfather and great grandfather, caring veterinarian, and faithful friend.

He is survived by his daughters, Lia Black (Terry), Allison LaCour (Edward), and sons, Tom Richard, Jr. “Tinker” (Beth), Dale Richard (Kim), and foster daughter Connie Malbrough; grandchildren, Brittney Rieve (Randy), Tiffany Landry (Joey), Brittany LeJeuene, Josh LeJeuene, Cheryl Epps (Grant), Kristen Hammontree (Jim), Stephen Black (Bethany), Thomas LaCour (Andrea), Emily Olson (Seth), Matthew LaCour (Caitlin), Daniel LaCour, Celeste Richard, Adrien Richard, Joseph Richard; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard, his daughter, Renee Richard, his parents Joseph and Jessye (Jackie) Richard, and his siblings Joe Richard, Jack Richard and Carolyn McPherson.

He was a graduate of LSU and Texas A & M. He served in the United States Air Force after earning his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A & M. Throughout his life, he shared his wisdom and practical knowledge of veterinarian medicine with many wonderful families. He was a wise, patient, and caring man who served countless people in his lifetime. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and wood carver. He was a founding board member of Terrebonne ARC (TARC) and served as a state leader to help provide services and educational needs for people with disabilities. He and Jerelyn opened their home to many needy people and fostered many children throughout their lifetime. Tom was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He attended First Baptist Church, Houma (now Covenant Church) for many years. He served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, singles leader, and helped plant many new churches in the area. He used his “handy man” skills while serving with Campers on Mission. His legacy was to love the Lord and make a difference in the lives of others. He answered the Lord’s call to so many by serving others, offering a helping hand, fixing things, and speaking encouraging and humorous words of wisdom. He spread his joy with others as he whistled or hummed a happy tune and shared humorous jokes and sayings. He often closed his conversations with: “If anyone asks you, tell them I love you!” and he truly did!

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 11 am at Covenant Church in Houma followed by a service officiated by Bro. Steve Folmar at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to friends, family, Inspire Hospice, and Horizons Hospice for their special help and care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Dr. Tom Richard to Terrebonne ARC (TARC) at No. 1 McCord Road, Houma, LA 70360; Covenant Church of Houma, 4863 W Park Avenue, Houma LA 70364; or Campers on Mission, P O Box 311, Alexandria, LA 71309. Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Dr. Thomas Richard.