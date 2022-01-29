Drew A. Bourg, II, 30, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana, passed away on January 26, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until 12:00pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Living Word Church in Schriever, Louisiana. Religious Services will be at 12:00pm Tuesday with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Julia M. Bourg; sons, Wyatt James and Cillian Luke Bourg; daughter, Adelyn Mai Higginbotham; parents, Drew A. and Sue Bourg; grandparents, Druis and Catherine Bourg, and grandfather, Gilbert Portier; brothers Chris L. LeBlanc (Kim) and Patrick Dufrene, Jr. (Dana); godparents, Eddie and Millie Vera.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria S. Portier.

He was employed as a machinist by Atlantic Alumina and Discovery Bauxite.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.