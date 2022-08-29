December 1, 1945 – August 25, 2022

Druby Joseph Trosclair, age 76, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Druby was a longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery.

Druby is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Thibodeaux Trosclair; daughter, Holly Collins and husband Will; grandchildren, Malliri and Maci Collins; sisters, Ellen Breaux and Odessa Blanchard.

Druby is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Trosclair, Sr. and Natalie Domangue Trosclair; son, Kirk Anthony Trosclair; brothers, Ralph Trosclair, Jr., Jerry Trosclair, and Michael Trosclair.

Druby was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was giving, a great neighbor, caring, loving heart, and loved his Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Druby, knew he was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Woodmen of the World, American Legion, and a proud veteran of the United States Army. Druby leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. He was greeted with open arms by his son and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Druby Trosclair.