Dudley Joseph Chauvin, age 92, of Schriever, Louisiana, died July 16, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He was born on November 11, 1931, to Morris and Glaze Chauvin in Paradis, Louisiana. He grew up on his family’s farm in Schriever with nine brothers and sisters.

In 1950, Dudley joined the U.S. Navy and served four years as a proud signalman on the U.S.S. Bairoko, an aircraft carrier stationed in the Pacific during the Korean War. He and his younger brother, Morris Jr., completed their Navy service side by side.

Upon returning home from military service, he met and married his sweetheart, Barbara Thibodaux, on April 17, 1955. As newlyweds, they lived in Thibodaux, where they began their family. Together they had three children, Kenneth, Laurie, and Lynn.

Dudley worked for Bell South telephone company for 30 years, beginning as a lineman and retiring in 1985 as a manager.

Dudley and Barbara loved to dance together. They spent most Saturday nights at dance parties with their closest friends. In retirement, they were avid campers and members of four camping clubs: Cruising Cajuns, Road Hawgs, Bayou Ramblers, and Les Amis. Dudley could usually be found in front of a huge pot at campouts, cooking meals for all his friends.

Dudley is survived by his beautiful wife of 69 years, Barbara; sister, Sharon Schexnaydre (Eddie); children: Ken Chauvin (Becky), Laurie Stewart (Tony), and Lynn Bardell (Craig); grandchildren: Allison Keller (Antoine), Kenny Chauvin (Jill), Jana Hubbell (Jaret), Tony Stewart Jr. (Wesley Copeland), Benjamin Bardell, and Simon Bardell; and great-grandchildren: Madi, Kingston, and Maxwell Keller, Schuyler and Jace Chauvin, and Taylor and Rosalyn Hubbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Glaze Chauvin; and siblings: Leonard, Felix, Morris Jr., Jerrel, Larry, Mary, and Charles Chauvin, as well as Elaine Hebert.

Services will be under the direction of Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday, July 19, at 9:00 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux , LA with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.

Pallbearers will be Craig, Benjamin, and Simon Bardell; Tony Stewart Jr.; Wesley Copeland; and Jaret Hubbell.

Memorials or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.