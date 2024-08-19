Durey J. Blanchard, age 86, passed away Thursday August 15, 2024. He was a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday August 19, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Durey is survived by daughters, Debra Foret (Brian), Sandra Kelpsch (Baggy), Donna Blanchard; grandchildren, Jaime Foret (Donald), Scottie Boudreaux, Jessica Lizana (Dusty), Joshua Ard, Jacie Ard, TJ Blanchard, Ty Blanchard, Maegen Blanchard, Laci Luke; great-grandchildren, Chris Foret, Raegan Boudreaux, Rhilyn Theriot, Alyssa Moreau, Brayden Luke, Avery Blanchard, Owen Blanchard, Jaxen Blanchard, Haven Blanchard; brothers, Ronnie Blanchard (Margaret), Raymond Blanchard (Shirley).

Durey is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Blanchard and Louise Guy Blanchard; son, Timmy Blanchard; grandson, Theodore Blanchard; brothers, Chester Blanchard, Jr., Cyrus Blanchard; sisters, Leona Pellegrin, Mildred Dupre, Mandy Gautreaux.

Durey was a crew boat captain throughout his life. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and grandkids. Durey loved to tease and make jokes, and always left people laughing. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.