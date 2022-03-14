Dwayne Boudoin

Dwayne Patrick Boudoin, 58, a resident of Houma, passed away on March 10, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Memorial Service to start at 8:00 pm. A private burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Sue Hebert Boudoin; daughters, Ariana Boudoin and Jennifer Boudoin; son, Colby Boudoin; step sons, Vincent Stassi III and wife Bridgeit, Lindsey Boudreaux Jr., Derrick Boudreaux and wife Melanie; grandsons, Baylon Stassi, Aiden Boudreaux, and Saige Boudreaux; granddaughter, Nerissa Chavis; mother, Charlene Moore Boudoin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Paul Boudoin; brother, Dwight Anthony Boudoin.

Dwayne was a long time float captain of the “Party Guy” float, King XXVI, and Vice President of the Krewe of Hercules. He was also a member in the Krewe of Terreanians, Float Southern Stag. He was the owner of Alpha Rental Tools. He loved football especially the Dallas Cowboys. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, camping with his family and hanging out with his dog, Kash. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

