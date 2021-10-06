Dwayne Porche

May 21, 1962 – September 30, 2021

Dwayne “Unkie” Edward Porche, 59, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on September 30, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his sister, Donna Lynn Nicholson and husband, Mark and brothers, Abbie “Tony” Porche and wife, Dana, Will Boudloche and wife, Rebecca; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abbie Jr. and Jeanette Matherne Porche; sister, Lisa Wyrybkowski; brother in law, Leonard Wyrybkowski.

Special thanks to all who cared for him throughout his 59 years.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dwayne’s name to United Cerebral Palsy, UCP Greater New Orleans 2200 Veterans Memorial blvd, Suite 103 Kenner, LA 70062 or http;//ucpgno.org/

