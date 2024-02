E. J. Dover, 86, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Lou Musso Dover; sons, Anthony Dover and Edward Dover; daughters, Gina Dover Crosby and Mary Dover Snead; sister, Marlene Davis; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Dover; and daughter, Rhonda Dover.

E. J. was dearly loved and cherished by his family, friends, and his God, Jehovah and His son, Jesus Christ.

