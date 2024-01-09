Earl Champagne, age 89, native of Theriot La. and resident of Houma La., passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend a visitation for Earl at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 9am until service time at 1pm. A burial is to follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Moore (Lynn); sons, Garon Alario (Betty) and Keith Callahan (Dinah); sisters, Dorothy Dishman Porche, Gladys Voisin, Gloris Thibodeaux, and Audrey Croom; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Champagne; son, Calvin Callahan; parents, Dennis and Justine Champagne; brothers, Horace Champagne, Henry Champagne, Eustis Champagne, Carlton “Poncho” Champagne, Willard Champagne, and Roy Champagne; and 3 grandchildren.

On his free time, Earl loved the outdoors. From fishing to hunting, he did it all. Most of all, he enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Earl Champagne.