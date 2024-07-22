Earl Joseph Savoie, 88, born August 31, 1935, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife, Morine Bergeron Savoie; son, Terry Savoie; daughter, Ginger Savoie Greenburg; grandchildren, Jordyn Martin and Carrie Cancienne; great-grandchildren, Cooper Cancienne, Cayden Cancienne, and Theo Trenchard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Savoie and Gracieus Marie Savoie; sons, Gary Savoie and Earl Savoie Jr.; brothers, Hudson Philip Savoie, Titus Paul Savoie, Nolan Willard Savoie, and Warren Joseph Savoie; sisters, Hilda Savoie Crabtree, Ester Savoie Matherne, Rhonda Savoie Gros, Georgia Savoie Porche, Ruth Savoie Brooks, Lorianna Savoie Babin, Eula Savoie, and Nora Savoie.

Earl was a devoted husband and father who loved his family and friends. He worked hard to provide for his family and was strong in his faith. He sang in the Magnolia Quartet for 30 years.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:30 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.