Earl Thomas Lirette, Sr., 77, died, Monday, May 8, 2023. Born August 10, 1945 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Borne Lirette; daughters, Denise Lirette, Debbie Adams, Donna Gros, Doddie Picou; son, Earl Thomas Lirette, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Antoine “Anthony” and Marie Guillot Lirette; daughter, Dina Lirette Millet.

He was a member of the National Guard.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.