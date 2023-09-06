Earl Wilson Morre

Earl Wilson Moore, 66, a native of Tampa, Florida and a resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 6:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Annie Carolyn Parham Moore; children, Daisy Moore (Jake Cressionie), Richard Moore, and Vanessa Moore; grandchildren, Elias and Luna Cressionie; siblings, Patricia Baca, Teresa Welsch (Donald), Earlene Durrell (Robert), Virginia “Ginger” Cleaver (Joseph), and James Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his canine companion, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Garland Moore and Iris Cordell Austin Moore.

Earl was a Licensed Chief Engineer on offshore supply vessels for 33 years. He was loved by everyone and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Chabert Medical Center ICU and Chateau Terrebonne for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donatations can be made to a charity of your choice in Earl’s memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.