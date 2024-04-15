Earline Dupre Naquin, age 87, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Houma and resident of Point-Aux-Chenes.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM.

Earline is survived by her children, Barbara Dubois, Sally Hutchinson, Juanita Brunet, Paula Eschete; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Earline is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Naquin; parents, Paul and Anita Dupre; children, Wanda Lirette, Randy Naquin, Chris Naquin; great-grandchildren, Ron Hutchinson, Mark Naquin, Terry Dubois.

Earline was a hard worker alongside her husband as a fisherman’s wife. She loved riding with her husband on the Harley. In her later days she enjoyed nothing more than sitting on her patio watching the wildlife.