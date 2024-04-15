The Pride of Nicholls to host High School Battle of Bands EventApril 15, 2024
Earline Dupre Naquin, age 87, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Houma and resident of Point-Aux-Chenes.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside service Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM.
Earline is survived by her children, Barbara Dubois, Sally Hutchinson, Juanita Brunet, Paula Eschete; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Earline is preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Naquin; parents, Paul and Anita Dupre; children, Wanda Lirette, Randy Naquin, Chris Naquin; great-grandchildren, Ron Hutchinson, Mark Naquin, Terry Dubois.
Earline was a hard worker alongside her husband as a fisherman’s wife. She loved riding with her husband on the Harley. In her later days she enjoyed nothing more than sitting on her patio watching the wildlife.