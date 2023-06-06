Earline Pinel Lirette, age 87, passed away Saturday June 3, 2023. She was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Earline is survived by her son Roy “Bud” Caro and Irma Pitre and their children, Tara Trahan (Jamie), Ryan Caro (Kyle), Kevin Caro (Melanie), Chance Caro; grandkids, Luke and Liam Trahan, Chloe and Isabelle Caro, Laura Guidry, Mackenzi Daigle; sister-in-law, Ernestine “Teenie” Pitre; brother-in-law, Marvin Acosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Earline is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J. Lirette; parents, Jean Pinel and Annie Lapeyrouse Pinel; brother, Eris Pinel (Janice); sisters, Velma Authement (Leroy), Joyce Cavalier (Claude), Edris Dufrene (Manny), Betty Acosta; sons, Robert Lirette and Kevin Lirette.

Earline enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Heritage Manor and their staff for all their love and care.