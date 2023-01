Easton Joseph Cotton, 87, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Gibson, LA passed away on January 7, 2023.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Perritt Cotton; children, Penny, Gretta, Ken, Roger and Hope; numerous nephews and nieces, including Larry and Lawrence; numerous grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Lovenia Rodrigue Cotton.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.