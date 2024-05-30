Ebro W. Verdin, 84, a native and resident of Pointe-aux-Chenes, passed away on May 27, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 5 to 10pm at Live Oak Baptist Church. Visitation will resume on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 9am till funeral time at 11am at Live Oak Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

He is survived by his wife, Leona B. Verdin; sons, Patrick “Jojo” Verdin (Tammy), and Brian Verdin; daughter, Faith Naquin (Larry); grandchildren, Damien Verdin, Brooke Verdin (Ernie), Lori Naquin, Mindy Duet (Jake), Kyle Naquin, Brandon Naquin, and Patrick Verdin; great grandchildren, Isiah, Tayton, Talan, Mason, Hudson, Olivia, Emily, Macy, Rowen, Maya, and Kaylie; great great grandchild, Zaiah; brother, Cleveland Verdin; sisters, Arline Naquin, Bridget Chappel, Esther Billiot (Jake), and Shirley Verdin.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Verdin; parents, Desire and Antoinette Verdin; brothers, Andrew, Alvin, Wallace, and David Verdin; sisters, Pearl, Kelecia, and Dolia.

Ebro was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.